Tupelo Public School District reported 14 new positive COVID-19 cases among students during the second week back to school in an update shared on Friday afternoon.
Two cases were confirmed at the prekindergarten through second grade level, two were among sixth through eighth graders and 10 were at the high school.
The district said that to the best of its knowledge, “all positive cases have been self-reported and a result of community spread” rather than spread within schools.
A total of 191 students were determined to be in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case during the first two weeks of school, and 205 are actively being quarantined.
There were 18 positive cases among students during the first week, and 174 close contacts with a total of 197 students quarantined, meaning the number of students quarantined at the end of week two is only eight more than last Friday.
Tupelo Schools’ total enrollment for the 2020-21 school year is 6,858 students – 5,125 in traditional school and 1,733 enrolled in virtual learning.
That means only 4% of Tupelo’s traditional student population is currently in quarantine.
TPSD said there were also five teachers and one support staff member who tested positive between Aug. 22 and 28.