TUPELO • Tupelo Public School District reported 18 positive COVID-19 cases among students during its first week back to school, resulting in 197 students being quarantined.
There were two cases among Pre-K through second grade students, three cases among third through fifth grade students, three cases among sixth through eighth grade students and 10 at the high school.
“The TPSD school nurses and administrative team have been doing an outstanding job monitoring COVID-19 cases and tracing contacts with guidance from the MSDH,” TPSD Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou said in a statement.
A total of 174 students were in close contact with the positive COVID-19 cases and were potentially exposed to the virus. With COVID-positive students and quarantined students combined there are 21 Pre-K through second grade, 20 third through fifth grade, 15 sixth through eighth and 141 high school students quarantined.
“We are doing everything we can to keep schools open and keep COVID-19 out of schools,” Picou said. “We continue to reinforce safety protocols and our capacity to deliver online educational services for our Distance Learning Model.”
TPSD is encouraging parents to self-monitor their students’ health and report any suspected cases of COVID-19 to the district.
“We are still very much so in the middle of a public health crisis,” Picou said. “This is not a time to let our guard down. This is a time for vigilance and a shared responsibility for the safety of our community.”