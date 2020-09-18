Tupelo Public School District reported nine new positive COVID-19 cases among students during the fifth week back to school, in an update shared Friday afternoon.
TPSD confirmed one case among students in prekindergarten through second grade. There were two cases among third through fifth graders, four cases among sixth through eighth graders and two cases at the high school.
The district said that to the best of its knowledge, “all positive cases have been self-reported and a result of community spread” rather than spread within schools.
Tupelo Schools’ total enrollment for the 2020-21 school year is 6,858 students. Of those, 5,125 are taking their classes in person and 1,733 are enrolled in the district’s online-based virtual learning program.
At the end of the fourth week of school, 38 students were determined to be in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case and 46 were quarantined.
Those numbers were slightly higher by the end of week five. Fifty students were in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus, and 59 of the district's 5,125 students taking part in traditional school have been quarantined.
That means only about 1.2% of Tupelo’s traditional student population is currently in quarantine, up from about 0.9% the previous week.
During week five, TPSD reported two new cases among teachers and only one support staff member tested positive for the virus. Four teachers are currently quarantined along with two staff members.