Tupelo Public School District reported eight new positive COVID-19 cases among students during the third week back to school, in an update shared Friday afternoon.
TPSD confirmed two cases among students in prekindergarten through second grade. There was one case among sixth through eighth graders and five cases at the high school.
The district said that to the best of its knowledge, “all positive cases have been self-reported and a result of community spread” rather than spread within schools.
Tupelo Schools’ total enrollment for the 2020-21 school year is 6,858 students. Of those, 5,125 are taking their classes in person and 1,733 are enrolled in the district’s online-based virtual learning program.
At the end of the second week of school, 191 students were determined to be in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case and 205 were quarantined.
Those numbers were lower by the end of week three. Ninety students were in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus, and only 98 of the district's 5,125 students taking part in traditional school have been quarantined.
That means only about 2% of Tupelo’s traditional student population is currently in quarantine.
During week three, TPSD said six teachers and four support staff members tested positive for the virus. Eighteen teachers are currently quarantined along with 19 staff members.