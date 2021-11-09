TUPELO • Tupelo students will no longer be required to quarantine after being exposed to a classmate with COVID-19 following an update to the school district's coronavirus policy.
The Tupelo Public School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved an amendment to the district's "2021-2022 Blueprint for Tupelo Public Schools" that removed language requiring students in close contact with positive COVID-19 cases to quarantine.
Two sentences were struck from the policy. Previously, "students determined by Department of Health directed contact tracing to have been exposed" were required to quarantine unless vaccinated. That guidance was removed.
Guidance instructing "students/staff who wear masks when they are not required will not have to quarantine if deemed a close contact" was also removed from the blueprint.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou said the changes came about as a result of all TPSD students resuming lunch in the cafeteria, beginning December 1.
"Now that we're going back into the cafeteria, it's impossible to contact trace," Picou said. "It's just too many kids in there. The nurses couldn't do it."
Although parents will continue to be notified when their child is in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case in the classroom, it will be up to the parents to decide whether to quarantine their child in that situation.
The only time a student will be forced to quarantine is when they test positive for COVID-19.
Families also have the option the self-report when a member of their household has tested positive for the virus and can quarantine their child at home.
The number of TPSD student quarantines has decreased significantly in recent weeks and is expected to decrease even further under the new policy.
For example, 561 TPSD students (around 8% of the district) were quarantined during the fourth week of school compared to just 41 last week. That's only about .6% of the district.
"Our positive and quarantine numbers have been really low," Picou said. "It's really reflective of the changing dynamic of the pandemic."
Even with the change, Picou doesn't want the district to lower its guard, because things can change quickly during the pandemic. However, he said he does want the school's policy to "reflect the reality of what we're dealing with on the ground."
This isn't the first time school district officials have modified their policy toward COVID-19. The district's policy has evolved throughout the semester.
When the school year opened on Aug. 4, the district required face masks for all vaccinated and unvaccinated students and staff.
In early October, the board shifted its masking policy to be based on the district's quarantine rate rather than Lee County's test positivity rate. With3 Tupelo Schools' quarantine rate below 5%, face masks have been optional since Oct. 13.