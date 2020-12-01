Tupelo Public School District Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou and Mississippi State Senator Chad McMahan will hold a virtual forum on Wednesday with the district's teachers to hear their thoughts a balanced school calendar.
A balanced school calendar, like the Corinth School District adopted five years ago, is often referred to as a "year-round" calendar although no instructional days are added to the 180-day calendar. Instead, instructional days are spread more evenly across 12 months with opportunities for remediation and enrichment during the additional weeks off throughout the year.
McMahan, a Republican lawmaker from Guntown and member of the Mississippi Senate Education Committee, said he has toured every school building across the four school districts he represents in District 6 over the last two years and regularly asks the educators he meets with to share their thoughts on a balanced school calendar.
He said he will not vote for any legislation mandating a balanced calendar, but if the support is there on a local level, he would like to make the option available to school districts. Ultimately, adoption of balanced calendars would be decided by school boards and superintendents who would likely involve educators and their communities in the decision-making process.
"I want to do something constructive that helps our educators, not put additional stress on them," McMahan said.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic began, McMahan had planned to visit Tupelo High School. After that visit was postponed, he set up the district-wide WebEx meeting with Tupelo teachers to hear their thoughts.
During the Mississippi Senate Education Committee hearing in early November, Corinth School District Superintendent Dr. Lee Childress spoke about his district's experience with a modified school calendar, and said the buy-in from parents, educators and students in Corinth has been great, even from people who were originally critical of the idea of a modified calendar.
“Our community has embraced the modified calendar,” Childress said during the hearing. “We have large numbers of students that are participating in the remediation and enrichment activities and we believe as we move forward to continue to innovate, educate and personalize children’s education, we think that this can be just one part of moving our children to a higher degree of learning.”
Picou stressed that no serious discussions have been held at this point, but said the topic was brought up by parents during advisory committee meetings earlier this year.
"We’re just going to see how much support there is for it," Picou said. "And if there is, it might be something we think about. But obviously we’d have to go through board processes and more extensive community information processes."
Picou said he doesn't "have any burning desire to do it or lack of desire to do it." He simply wants to see what educators think about the possibility of a balanced calendar.