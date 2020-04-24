TUPELO • Tupelo Public School District is hosting a virtual art show to take the place of spring art events and the annual Shared Treasures exhibit at the GumTree Museum of Art that were cancelled due to COVID-19.
TPSD art coordinator Kit Stafford said this is a way to show off students’ hard work and celebrate all they’ve accomplished during the 2019-2020 school year.
A collaborative effort by staff from every school in the district, from the Early Childhood Education Center to Tupelo High School, made the virtual art show a reality.
“We left on Friday (March 6) for spring break not thinking in a million years we wouldn’t be back on Monday following spring break to organize these shows and put them into place,” Stafford said.
While following CDC guidelines, teachers returned to their classrooms, collected work, photographed it at their homes and sent it in to be compiled into videos.
It took some time to sort out the details but Stafford said one silver lining is that the staff is “putting into place some great tools we can use in the future.”
“It was quite a process, but our teachers were amazing,” Stafford said. “They just got out there and made it happen. They had roughly a week and a half to process the fact that we were doing this and make it all come to fruition.”
This art show is just one of many ways that teachers and administrators are continuing to connect with students.
“We miss them, we miss being in our buildings,” Stafford said. “We are sad about the spring celebrations that we have lost, but we’re not going to let that keep us down. We’re going to find ways to celebrate these students and their work.”
TPSD’s virtual art show can be viewed at: https://www.tupeloschools.com/teaching-and-learning/art