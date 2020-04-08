TUPELO • Tupelo Public School District will suspend its food delivery and pick-up programs for two weeks after a transportation department worker tested positive for COVID-19.
All employees who had contact with this individual in the last 14 days have been notified and reminded of CDC guidelines, the district said in a statement.
The district will reassess the situation in two weeks and decide whether to restart the food services.
TPSD had just partnered with the Tupelo/Lee County Hunger Coalition to begin dropping off meals for students via buses at certain stops throughout the city last Wednesday, on April 1.