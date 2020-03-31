TUPELO - Tupelo Public School District has partnered with the Tupelo/Lee County Hunger Coalition to create a plan for buses to drop off meals for students at certain stops throughout the city beginning Wednesday, April 1.
While continuing to provide grab-and-go meals at Lawndale and Pierce Street Elementary schools, five buses will drop off meals at eight different locations at the following times:
Bus 1: 10:45 a.m. at Hilldale Apartments; 11:30 a.m. at Parkway Terrace
Bus 2: 11 a.m. at Oak Creek Apartments; 11:20 a.m. at Tupelo Housing Authority on North Green Street
Bus 3: 11:15 a.m. at The Pines at Barnes Crossing
Bus 4: 11:40 a.m. at Haven Acres
Bus 5: 11:40 a.m. at Tupelo Housing Authority on Canal Street; noon at Feemster Lake Road Apartments
These food services will be offered while school is closed due to COVID-19 to ensure that all local children are fed lunch and breakfast.
Menus will change every two weeks. Food choices can be found at www.tupeloschools.com by clicking on the "COVID-19 UPDATES" tab at the top of the website.
“We are very excited to partner with the Tupelo/Lee County Hunger Coalition and their volunteers to serve packaged healthy breakfast and lunch meals to the children throughout the city of Tupelo,” said Lynne Rogers, TPSD director of nutritional services.
The program is a joint effort between the School Nutrition Department, Resource Officers and Transportation Department as well as the Hunger Coalition with volunteers from area churches to provide children under 18 years old with meals while they are out of school, according to Rogers.
The free meal program was made possible by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Mississippi Department of Education, Rogers added.