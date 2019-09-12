TUPELO • As the deadline looms for Tupelo Public School District’s application to become a District of Innovation, community members are being asked for feedback.
As part of continued preparation to apply for the designation, the district is requesting participation in a series of community meetings where it will present the initial plan and request questions and discussions ahead of the Nov. 1 target date.
Four meetings will take place at the Hancock Leadership Center, beginning today at 1 p.m.
Additional times are Friday at 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. and Monday at 5:30 p.m.
“(We) want to share with the community our plan as it stands and to give them the opportunity to give feedback, to ask questions and to be involved in the process,” McMillan said. “We also want to garner their support.”
The district held community meetings last fall to gain input from citizens on what should be target focuses for the application. Now that it’s complete, McMillan said she wants to share those findings.
“We feel like this application, at its core, works to address those needs and we’d like to be able to show that support, both in terms of people coming to the meetings and learning about it, but also tangible support.”
McMillan said the district is asking for letters of support as a part of the process.
If approved, the district will have more flexibility to build on existing innovative programs and design new ones.
Districts of Innovation are granted waivers to operate outside of Mississippi Department of Education regulations for school policies like seat time, teacher certification requirements or the Carnegie unit model for classroom credits.
Currently, MDE requires students to spend 330 minutes in class each school day, but a District of Innovation waiver could allow TPSD to offer online or night classes outside of traditional school hours.
MDE also requires that no more than 5 percent of a school’s teachers can lead a classroom without the corresponding MDE-approved endorsement. A waiver would allow TPSD to hire more instructors who have all the practical content knowledge but not necessarily the proper teacher certification.
“We want to make sure all our kids are college and career ready,” McMillan said of the application process. “We want to give students options so they have more flexibility and choice, and that can mean non-traditional learning opportunities, virtual learning, night classes and internship opportunities. District of Innovation waivers will give us more flexibility to offer those type of things.”
Once letters of support are obtained and included in the application, the final version will be presented at the TPSD school board meeting in October before being submitted.
From there, the district should learn in March 2020 regarding approval or denial.
For more information about the community meetings, email Stewart McMillan at ssmcmillan@tupeloschools.com.