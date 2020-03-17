Tupelo Public School District will remain closed through at least March 27 due to COVID-19 concerns, the district announced on Tuesday afternoon.
Tupelo students have been out of school since March 6. Spring break, which was originally March 9 through 13, was extended through March 20 last week. The earliest students could return to school is now March 30.
"We are monitoring the situation hourly with the help of local medical experts and following guidance from national, state and local authorities," TPSD said in a statement.
Other districts in Northeast Mississippi also extended their closures on Tuesday.
The Itawamba County School District Board voted to keep schools closed through March 27 during an emergency meeting on Tuesday morning.
Pontotoc City School District announced they will remain closed through March 27. Pontotoc County School District is currently only closed through March 20, but school officials are set to meet on Wednesday.