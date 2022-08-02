Cooper Dixon with Dixon's Safety Consulting uses Google Maps to point out the area around Tupelo High School during a table-top security exercise with Tupelo Public School District security, administrators and Tupelo Police on Monday morning. The meeting also covered potential emergency situations like tornadoes and fire.
Members of Tupelo Public School District security team, administrators and Tupelo Police attend a Tupelo School table top security exercise on Monday morning at the Tupelo Police Department. The meeting covered potential situations like tornadoes, fire and school shootings.
Cooper Dixon, with Dixon's Safety Consulting, leads a table top security exercise with Tupelo School District security, administrators and Tupelo Police on Monday morning. The meeting also covered potential situations like tornadoes and fire.
Cooper Dixon with Dixon's Safety Consulting uses Google Maps to point out the area around Tupelo High School during a table-top security exercise with Tupelo Public School District security, administrators and Tupelo Police on Monday morning. The meeting also covered potential emergency situations like tornadoes and fire.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Members of Tupelo Public School District security team, administrators and Tupelo Police attend a Tupelo School table top security exercise on Monday morning at the Tupelo Police Department. The meeting covered potential situations like tornadoes, fire and school shootings.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Cooper Dixon, with Dixon's Safety Consulting, leads a table top security exercise with Tupelo School District security, administrators and Tupelo Police on Monday morning. The meeting also covered potential situations like tornadoes and fire.
TUPELO • Tupelo Public School District security officers, school administrators and members of the Tupelo Police Department met Monday morning for a table-top security exercise before the 2022-23 school year begins Thursday.
Led by Cooper Dixon of Dixon's Safety Consulting, the meeting largely focused on "proactive and preventative" measures in the case of an active shooter situation.
Dixon has worked in school safety for 14 years and once served as director of school safety for the Mississippi Department of Education. The district has received an "A" rating on a safety assessment Dixon conducted.
School security and local police are already well-trained in dealing with an active shooter, so Monday's training was focused on the immediate aftermath of a crisis situation — the response of the school, first responders and community.
TPSD has a district-wide crisis plan, and each individual school has its own crisis management plan for various events that could happen — ranging from school shootings and fires to earthquakes and tornadoes.
Though the district has long had a plan in place, the exercise was an opportunity to talk through scenarios and evaluate the duties of specific teams so that if the plan is ever enacted, it's familiar.
This was the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that the entire group had been able to take part in a table-top meeting of this size.
Charles Laney, TPSD's director of operations, said it's always good to have everyone walk through the plan together, giving them the opportunity to think through potential scenarios and work things out.
"Our district, our superintendent, our board of education, support safety fully," Laney said. "Today was just a glimpse of the continuous training we do throughout the year."
Besides the table-top exercise, the district's school security and resource officers also attended the Mississippi Association of School Resource Officers conference in Biloxi in July for a week of training.
Further training for the district's security team will take place Tuesday at the Tupelo police academy as they use an active shooter simulator to walk through various real-life scenarios.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.