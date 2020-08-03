TUPELO • Tupelo Public School District Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou welcomed new and returning teachers during a virtual back-to-school convocation ceremony on Monday morning.
More than 550 teachers tuned in for the live broadcast which featured motivational speaker and leadership training expert Dave Weber, who was introduced by Picou as “one of the most sought-after presenters in the country, speaking over 165 times every year.”
Weber has spoken to tens of thousands of educators across the United States, including TPSD teachers last year during the 2019-2020 back-to-school convocation.
His presentation on Monday was titled “Sticks & Stones” and focused on the way that words impact relationships, relationships impact culture and culture in turn impacts results.
During Picou’s address, he thanked teachers for their commitment to Tupelo’s students “at the beginning of what promises to be a different but great school year.”
Teachers returned to schools on Monday for professional development for the first time since buildings closed in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic in advance of students’ return on August 12.
“We are in a remarkable and uncertain time, unprecedented in our lifetimes,” Picou said. “It is a time of high anxiety on many different levels. Everyone is concerned, as I am, about student learning and about the health of our educational team.”
He added that it’s important to understand and accept that we’re in the midst of a public health crisis which calls for “a collective response and a shared responsibility for safety” to put all of the protective measures in context.
Picou recounted the district’s successes in helping students and families since the beginning of the pandemic in March, including TPSD’s meal delivery program which provided food for hundreds of families with the help of food support staff, security team, transportation department and partners at the Tupelo/Lee County Hunger Coalition.
He thanked teachers for the online and distance learning opportunities provided for students during the time school buildings remained closed.
“I can’t tell you how many phone calls I have gotten from parents saying it was great that their child’s teacher called and sent lessons or set up a Google Meet just to check on their welfare,” Picou said. “It was not without its challenges and it was not perfect, but it was a commendable, fantastic effort to provide continuous learning opportunities for our families during a school closure.”
Picou stressed that TPSD will follow guidelines from the CDC and the Mississippi State Department of Health and reminded them of the district’s reopening blueprint. He feels confident that once teachers get into schools and review the plan, they will make adjustments that will in turn make the schools stronger and better able to educate children during the pandemic.
“We all enter this school year with an understandable level of trepidation, but also with an acknowledgment that our students need their schools and their teachers,” Picou said.
He ended his address by thanking teachers for their commitment to TPSD and reminded them that there are around 7,000 students counting on the district to provide a positive and exciting learning experience.
“I’ve been talking for a long time about the One Single Heartbeat,” Picou said. “If there’s ever been a time when the philosophy of shared responsibility has been needed, it is this year. We will support each other with grace and kindness, and we will do everything we possibly can to keep each other safe.”