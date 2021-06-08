The Tupelo Public School District Board of Trustees approved a reopening blueprint Tuesday afternoon for the 2021-22 school year, which begins August 4, 2021.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou said the district would like to return next year "as close to normal as humanly possible."
Several notable changes have been made to COVID-related protocols instituted during the previous school year.
- Masks and face shields will no longer be required for students and staff unless directed by executive order.
- Virtual learning will not be an option for K-6 students, only those in 7-12 grade.
- Breakfast and lunch will be served in the cafeteria instead of in classrooms.
- In-person open houses will be conducted in August.
- The school day will return to the normal 330 minutes of instruction, up from the 240 allowed last year by MDE for flexible scheduling.
But as with the previous school year, the blueprint is a "living document" and changes will be made as necessary by the district.
Some things will remain the same, Picou said. Temperature checks will be conducted. Students will still be quarantined in the event that someone they've been in close contact with tests positive for COVID-19. Cleaning in schools will continue.
Instruction and Technology
Virtual learning will no longer be an option for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Only students in seventh through twelfth grade will have the option to attend school virtually.
"For some students (virtual learning) really wasn't successful for them," Picou said. "So we want to make sure we're not setting kids up for failure."
K-2 students will have self-contained classrooms with no team teaching and approximately 20 students in a class, other than Lawhon second grade which will utilize team teaching.
Students in grades 3-5 will also have self-contained classrooms of about 24 students each, but team teaching will be incorporated with teachers moving from class to class.
Seventh through twelfth graders who choose a traditional schedule will follow a normal schedule, which will minimize transition times between classes and facilitate controlled arrival and dismissal times.
In addition to being a full-time option for seventh through twelfth grade students, virtual learning will be offered to any K-12 students who are quarantined due to COVID-19 or when school are closed.
TPSD will provide school supplies for each student, along with copies of textbooks and workbooks to be used at home and school, just as they did during the 2020-21 year.
Small group work and partner interaction in classes can resume, but student seating will remain separated where feasible to provide for social distancing.
Current grading and promotion/retention policies for TPSD will continue to be followed.
Every student in grades K-12 will be provided with a reliable Chromebook for school work, and the Canvas learning management system will continue to be utilized for communication, instruction and feedback.
A tech support system will be established to address questions and concerns from parents, and WiFi access will be extended to one parking lot at each school for district-issued devices.
Health/Safety and Operations
School nurses that were hired for each school during the pandemic will be retained for the 2021-22 school year.
The district will establish a protocol for visitors, like parents coming for scheduled office and classroom visits. They will call the front office before entering and will be screened where feasible.
Parents will not be allowed to walk students to classrooms on the first day of school. Instead, school staff will show students to their classrooms.
Schools will schedule and communicate with parents about open houses, which will take place in August.
Breakfast and lunch will be served in school cafeterias for the 2021-22 school year with extra safety protocols implemented. Disposable plates and utensils will be used, and school food and nutrition staff will clean and sanitize all serving areas and carts.
Students will be allowed to wash their hands and/or use hand sanitizer machines before and after meals, and they will enter and exit the cafeteria via designated paths.
School buses will continue to be equipped with hand sanitizer for drivers and students. If an infected individual rides a bus, that bus will be removed from service until it has been deep cleaned and disinfected. Approval from the transportation director will be required before the bus returns to service.
In school buildings, high-touch areas will be cleaned before the opening of school and each day when school starts. Hand sanitizing stations throughout schools will be increased and additional equipment for disinfecting classrooms/playgrounds will be purchased.
Only one student at a time will be allowed in restrooms to ensure social distancing.
Continuing commitment to safety
In summing up the blueprint, Picou said TPSD is "going to continue our commitment to the safety of our staff and students."
"We will monitor the numbers continuously in our partnership with the hospital and our local medical experts here in Tupelo, which is what we've done from the beginning," he added.
Parents and students can view TPSD's 2021-22 reopening blueprint in full by clicking "COVID-19 Updates" under the "District" tab on the Tupelo Schools website or by clicking the following link: https://bit.ly/2TQr7TU