In this file photo, a marijuana bud is ready for processing at the Greenleaf Medical Cannabis facility in Richmond, Va., on June 17, 2021. Mississippi's medical marijuana program was signed into law Feb. 2, 2022. The first products from the state are expected to be available in early 2023.
TUPELO — The Tupelo Public School District will not allow the use of medical marijuana on school campuses, the TPSD Board of Trustees decided Tuesday.
Policy JGCD, unanimously approved by the board, stipulates medication will be provided or administered to a student by school personnel only with the written request and consent of the student's parent/custodian/legal guardian by following Policy JGCDC guidelines for administering prescription medicine to students.
That will not include medical marijuana.
"The district does not allow the use of medical cannabis while on district property," the policy reads.
The reasoning, TPSD Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou said, is that district policy still classifies marijuana as a prohibited drug. As long as that board policy remains in place, marijuana possession and use will not be permitted on campus whether it is medical marijuana or not.
