Medical marijuana

In this file photo, a marijuana bud is ready for processing at the Greenleaf Medical Cannabis facility in Richmond, Va., on June 17, 2021. Mississippi's medical marijuana program was signed into law Feb. 2, 2022. The first products from the state are expected to be available in early 2023.

 STEVE HELBER | AP

TUPELO — The Tupelo Public School District will not allow the use of medical marijuana on school campuses, the TPSD Board of Trustees decided Tuesday.



