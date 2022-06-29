TUPELO • Tupelo School District’s Camp Opportunity summer camp at Pierce Street Elementary School celebrated its return with its final week of programs, including a new pet-focused camp that teaches children the basics of caring for and handling pets.
Gifted education teacher Dana Maharrey was the director of the program for 2022. She said she previously taught a camp, but this was her first year as director.
“I love the name Camp Opportunity because the kids have the opportunity to uncover a life-long hobby here,” she said. “There is a lot of art and creativity in these summer camps. It's the highest degree of hands-on learning.”
TPSD has hosted Camp Opportunity for over three decades. This years programs include Swirlz, a tie-dye camp; Sprouts, a gardening camp; Titanic, a science camp; Code-a-bot, Escape room, Cooking Our Way and Summer STEM Olympics.
June 27 through July 1 marked the end of the camp, but Maharrey said she and other teachers are already excited for next year’s camp.
“Next year, we look forward to having some of our widely sought-out camps back again,” she said, adding multiple camps had maxed out registration. “It is a great feeling to know summer camps are back in swing. They are just one of those learning experiences that they never forget.”
Pet Power empowers campers in animal care, handling
Coach Bo Boatner has been with the district for 14 years, and until the coronavirus pandemic locked down schools in 2020, he led a pet-focused after-school program. He said with Camp Opportunity’s revival, he saw the perfect opportunity to resurrect the program as a week-long summer camp.
“This is the first time I’ve done it as a summer camp. At after-school clubs, we might have six guests in six weeks. With this, we have six guests in two days,” he said, adding he was glad that it was also no longer limited to a single school. “I love this, and my dog loves it too.”
There are three objectives Boatner said he had for his camp: teaching children how to handle themselves around animals, exposing the myriad of professions associated with animals and helping reduce dog bites through education.
When asked how the program has gone, Boatner chuckled and said, “it is easy when you have a captive audience. They all love animals.”
The program included talks from K-9 trainers, police officers, veterinarians, the fire department and other pet experts.
The second day of the program included a talk from Tupelo Humane Society Administrative Assistants and Volunteer Coordinator Lauren Scott and long-time volunteer Laurie Woodward about the shelter, the importance of spaying and neutering pets and how to get involved with your local shelter.
Multiple children asked if there was any way for them to volunteer at the shelter. Scott said there was not much they could do by themselves until they turned 16, but with parents, children could walk dogs, foster or spend time with animals. Scott told the Daily Journal that one goal she had was to expand opportunities for children, including reading programs.
“(The Humane Society) is in dire need of volunteers,” Woodward said.
The final day of the program, Boatner said, would culminate with a pet show from parents and tupelo residents that registered. He said the children will sit in chairs in a line, and pet owners will present their pets with an MC detailing the pet's biography. After introductions, the owners will walk their pets to each group of students, and students will get a closer look at them.