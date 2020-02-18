TUPELO - Tupelo’s Career-Technical Center and Milam Elementary each received a $5,000 grant from the Tennessee Valley Authority on Wednesday to support STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education.
Amy Tate, government relations manager for TVA, presented a check for $5,000 to each school.
The Career-Tech Center’s grant was approved for a “STEM Career Exploration Camp” planned for May 28 and 29 and June 1 and 2.
The camps will be free for currently enrolled fifth through seventh grade students, with each TPSD school recommending seven to 10 students for participation.
Camp options will include the following programs offered at the Tupelo CTE Center: automotive, collision repair, digital media, early childhood education, marketing and economics, engineering and welding.
“This is going to allow students in our district from fifth grade through seventh grade to be able to experience the programs that we have,” vocational director Evet Topp said. “And we hope that those are going to be the same students that are going to enroll in our programs when they transition from elementary and middle school to Tupelo High School.”
Milam Elementary School received a grant for littleBits coding tools to challenge students’ electronic engineering and design thinking through math, science, computer technology, circuitry and coding.
The competitive STEM classroom grant program received a total of more than 290 grant requests across TVA’s seven-state service territory.
TVA, in partnership with the TVA retiree organization Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated, awarded more than $55,000 in grants to educators in 14 Mississippi public schools this year.
That’s a significant increase from the $37,000 awarded to 10 Mississippi public schools in 2019.
“There’s a demand in the valley for STEM-related careers, so TVA is being proactive in that for our future workforce,” Tate said.