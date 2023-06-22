TPSD automotive class

Kenneth Harper, automotive instructor at the Tupelo Career-Technical Center, right, assists Jordan Koon, a Tupelo High School student, in an automotive class.

TUPELO — The Tupelo Career-Technical Center automotive program has received national Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Training Program accreditation by the ASE Education Foundation, the Tupelo Public School District announced Thursday.

blake.alsup@djournal.com

