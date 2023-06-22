TUPELO — The Tupelo Career-Technical Center automotive program has received national Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Training Program accreditation by the ASE Education Foundation, the Tupelo Public School District announced Thursday.
Tupelo's automotive program, under the instruction of Kenneth Harper, was accredited in maintenance and light repair. The ASE Education Foundation is a nonprofit, independent organization that evaluates and accredits entry-level technician training programs against standards developed by the automotive industry.
To achieve the recognition, the school's automotive training program underwent rigorous evaluation by the ASE Education Foundation. It was evaluated based on nationally accepted standards of excellence in areas such as instruction, facilities and equipment used.
"This is great news for automotive-minded young people and their parents," Michael Coley, ASE Education Foundation president, said in a statement. "Because this program increases cooperation between local education and industry leaders, it gives added assurance that Tupelo High School graduates will be employable entry-level technicians."
The quality education provided by the Tupelo Career-Technical Center will also benefit local drivers by sending better repair technicians into the workforce.
"During the past few months, we have worked closely with the ASE Education Foundation to make certain that our program would meet strict industry standards, and now we are delighted to be in the ranks of ASE accredited training programs," Tupelo CTE principal Evet Topp said. "Students are assured of a quality education with certifications and marketable skills, and shop owners will be assured of getting quality job applicants."
