TUPELO • Tupelo Christian Preparatory School honored 62 Class of 2021 seniors on the school's football field, Saturday night. It was the largest graduating class in the school's history.
TCPS Board Chairman Scott Cochran welcomed students, assuring them that finishing high school during a pandemic will cause them to value their relationships and make the most of the opportunities they're presented with.
"This virus may have stolen many aspects of your senior lives, but it cannot, will not steal your future," Cochran said. "While you will always remember this painful and frustrating time, you will always be the generation that does not take anything for granted."
Salutatorian Grace Morgan Pitcock reflected on procrastination and how high school was about more than going from class to class or completing homework. It was about creating meaningful friendships and having fun.
"It was about winning multiple championships, going to Sonic instead of studying for a Calculus test and skipping school to go to a trampoline park," Pitcock said. "In fact, procrastination is the wrong word. We were discovering ourselves. Unfortunately for the teachers, this 'discovering ourselves' sometimes got in the way of us doing our work. But hey, we're all here."
Valedictorian Causey Lane Simmons began his speech with a quote attributed to Aristotle: "Educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all."
"Tonight, we are united by the fact that we successfully graduated from a school that emphasizes educating the heart as much as the mind in all aspects," Simmons said. "We're reminded of a very important spiritual principle every morning when we read above the door 'Christ first. Academics second to none.'"
He told his classmates that the future is just as uncertain, if not even more so, than the tumultuous past year they've experienced.
"But because of our education here, we are prepared for anything that we may encounter," Simmons said. "As this stage of life is left behind, it is impossible to leave behind the lessons and experiences that we've had at TCPS."
Simmons explained that what Aristotle meant was that "education is only beneficial if we find the qualities in life that give us purpose and desire."
"First and foremost, we have learned that it is our relationship with Christ that gives us our sole purpose," Simmons said. "And that is the most important piece to continue to learn as we move on from high school."
After diplomas were presented to the graduates, James Underwood conducted a ribbon ceremony. As per TCPS tradition, each graduate receives a piece of ribbon as a reminder "to thank God for what he allowed you to learn, not only academically, but spiritually" while students at the school.
The Class of 2021 moved their tassels from the right side of their caps to the left after a prayer of dedication by Underwood.
The night ended with a recessional walk to the tune of "Pomp and Circumstance" where the new graduates gathered as a group to throw their caps into the air before fireworks were launched on the opposite end of the football field.