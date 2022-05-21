TUPELO • Tupelo Christian Preparatory School celebrated the accomplishments of its Class of 2022 graduates during a ceremony at Calvary Baptist Church on Saturday evening.
Following an opening prayer by senior Jonathan Paul Yates, fellow graduate Colin Tucker Oswalt read a scripture selected by the 39 graduating seniors as a guide for their year.
This year's scripture was 1 Corinthians 10:13 — "No temptation has overtaken you that is not common to man. God is faithful, and he will not let you be tempted beyond your ability, but with the temptation he will also provide the way of escape, that you may be able to endure it."
Salutatorian Alexandra Dailee Frans reminded her classmates that while their four years in high school might have felt like forever, it was only a small portion their lives.
High school is a time for learning, setting a foundation for college study habits and working on time management, she said. But what set their education apart is the time and effort their school put into teaching them the gospel and growing their faith.
"As we transition to college life and sit in huge auditoriums with hundreds of students for our classes, nothing will be the same," she said. "Especially the amount of Christian influences around us."
As they leave high school, Frans told her classmates there are two responses Christians can have to people outside of the faith. They can judge and condemn others while separating themselves from non-Christians or love, treat others with respect and share the kindness and mercy Christians feel through their faith.
"You cannot be a Christian and hate others with a different skin color," she said. "You cannot be a Christian and hate homosexuals. You cannot be a Christian and hate people for living differently than you. Jesus did not die for a select group of people. He died for sinners, which is what we all are."
Frans said she was not encouraging anyone to sway their beliefs to those of others, but wanted to encourage the audience to stay strong in their faith while loving others regardless of what they believe.
Valedictorian Carly Michelle Frazier said that as she looks back on her time with her classmates, one characteristic stands out: perseverance.
"Despite facing one of the most challenging times in modern history, we have persevered to reach this milestone," Frazier said. "COVID-19 has thwarted some important traditions and much-deserved celebrations, however, it did not stop us from accomplishing our goals."
Frazier said she's eternally grateful for her time at the school and the lasting friendships she'll cherish for the rest of their lives.
After a prayer of dedication, the ceremony concluded as the TCPS Class of 2022 moved their tassels from the right side of their caps to the left, having officially completed high school.