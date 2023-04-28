TUPELO — Two Tupelo High School DECA members earned high honors at the organization's annual International Career Development Conference (ICDC) in Orlando, Florida, earlier this week.
DECA members learn about business management, marketing, entrepreneurship, hospitality and tourism, and finance while developing problem-solving, creativity and public speaking skills.
THS has participated in DECA's international conference for 10 consecutive years, but its the first time in more than two decades that Tupelo has been recognized at the international level.
Connor O’Daniel placed top 10 in the professional selling category and Simar Gill placed top 20 in the financial consulting category. The competition consisted of a written test and presentation in each of their chosen categories.
O'Daniel, a junior at THS, joined DECA last year and plans to continue competing through his senior year.
He didn't know exactly what he was getting into when he first signed up, but felt it would help him to choose a career and feel comfortable in a professional setting.
"I'm very glad I joined it and I think it really has prepared me to help speak to people better and more professionally," O'Daniel said.
He thanked Brookes Prince, who has served as DECA advisor at THS for 10 years, for her guidance thus far.
Earning the distinction of a top 10 placement at the international conference unbelievably exciting, O'Daniel said
Gill, a senior at THS, has competed in the financial consulting category since she was a sophomore. Her top 20 placement is the highest honor she's earned at the international conference.
"That's been my goal all three years of DECA, just to get top 20," Gill said. "I was just glad to be able to represent Tupelo."
Approximately 100,000 of DECA's 224,000 high school members take part in the organization's competitive events program each year, allowing them to compete for local, regional and association titles.
Competitions simulate real life business scenarios to test students' academic understanding and skills development.
Top association winners put their talents to the test during the program's final round of competition in Orlando. More than 22,000 students vied for international honors at the ICDC this year.
Students sometimes feel that earning top honors at the conference is out of reach because of the sheer number of competitors there, Prince said.
"They proved that Mississippi can get onstage," she said.
Ten years ago, during her first year as advisor, only one of Prince's students made it to the ICDC. This year, 24 students made it out of 37 total involved in the program.
The honors O'Daniel and Gill earned have set the bar high for upcoming members.
"I am extremely proud of them," Prince said. "I am glad that Simar was able to go out with a bang her senior year and I'm really excited about Connor having another year."
