TUPELO • The Tupelo Public School District's graduation rate increased by more than 2% for the 2020-21 school year while Lee County School District's graduation rate decreased by about 2%, according to data released by the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) last week.
The 2020-21 graduation and dropout rates are based on students who entered ninth grade for the first time during the 2017-18 school year.
Tupelo's four-year graduation rate increased by 2.2% to 90%, up from 87.8% the previous year.
Tupelo High School's graduation rate is 90.2% with a dropout rate of 7%. Tupelo Middle School is listed in the MDE report, marked by asterisks because the school didn't meet the minimum student count of 10 for calculation of its individual graduation rate.
TPSD Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou said increasing the district's graduation rate to 90% is something to be proud of in a year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It just goes to show the community is involved and supports the school and everybody’s pulling in the same direction," Picou said.
While it's hard to pinpoint any one thing that's helped push Tupelo's graduation rate up since last year, Picou said attention to detail, a focus on building relationships with students and getting everyone back to in-person learning in a traditional school setting made a big difference.
He thanked the teachers who saw these students from kindergarten through their walk across the stage at graduation.
Lee County's four-year graduation rate decreased by 1.8% to 86.1%, down from 87.9% the previous year.
Saltillo High School boasts the highest graduation rate in the Lee County School District at 88.2% with a dropout rate of 8.2%.
Mooreville High School had a graduation rate of 87.6% with a dropout rate of 11.6%.
Shannon High School had a graduation rate of 81.5% with a dropout rate of 15.1%.
Despite the slight decrease in the district's graduation rate, LCSD superintendent Coke Magee said he's proud of the work Lee County's students, staff and communities have done to continue being successful throughout the pandemic.
Magee feels the addition of the newly opened Lee County Career & Technical Education Center will have a positive impact on the district's graduation rate over time. He said the addition of career coaches at each of the district's schools over the last couple of years has encouraged students and helped them to find where their career interests lie.
"It's really a team effort," Magee said. "Everybody works towards helping all of our students finish their high school requirements."
Statewide, Mississippi reported its highest overall graduation rate ever at 88.4%, and the dropout rate fell to an all-time low of 8.5%.
MDE’s latest figures mark a continuing positive annual trend for Mississippi’s students since 2014 when the statewide graduation rate was 74.5%. The statewide dropout rate has also continued to improve, falling from 13.9% in 2014.
High school students received waivers for end-of-course assessments in the 2020-21 school year because of the pandemic. Students did not have to earn a passing score on the assessments but still had to meet all other state and district requirements to graduate.
Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education, said the historically high graduation rate, coupled with the all-time low dropout rate, are a sign that Mississippi is moving in the right direction.
"Even when taking into account the pandemic’s effects on instruction and assessments, more Mississippi students are continuing the upward trend of staying in school and earning their diplomas," Wright said. "One of MDE’s goals is for every student to graduate from high school ready for college and career, and we will continue the essential work to support educators, families and students to achieve success."