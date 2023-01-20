TUPELO — Lee County School District's graduation rate increased by more than 5% for the 2021-22 school year, while Tupelo Public School District's graduation rate decreased by close to 4%, according to data released by the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) on Thursday.
The 2021-22 graduation rates are based on students who entered ninth grade for the first time during the 2018-19 school year.
Lee County's overall four-year high school graduation rate increased by 5.1% to 91.2%, up from 86.1% the previous year.
Mooreville High School boasted the highest graduation rate of 94.2% with a 5.8% dropout rate.
Saltillo High School has a 93.4% graduation rate with a 6.2% dropout rate.
Shannon High School has a graduation rate of 84.7% with a 14.6% dropout rate, which is more than double that of the district's other two high schools.
LCSD Superintendent Coke Magee said the district's improved graduation rate is a testament to teachers, administrators and families working together to communicate to students the benefits of earning a high school diploma.
The addition of career coaches on all campuses and the opening of the Lee CTE center has helped to keep upperclassmen engaged, he said. Magee also pointed to the district's providing extracurricular activities, which keep students interested in participating in school and in turn motivates them to graduate.
"Bottom line is communication with families," Magee said. "Creating that desire and understanding of the importance of finishing high school and pathways to help them get there. That's what's having the greatest impact."
Tupelo rate dips below 90%
Tupelo High School's four-year graduation rate decreased 3.8% to 86.2%, down from 90% the previous year. The current dropout rate is 10.7%.
TPSD Superintendent Rob Picou said it's still difficult to compare current data to years past because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And while Picou said that won't stop the district from analyzing the data and working to help its students, he pointed out that seniors graduating this year essentially lost two years of their high school experience to remote learning and had school days interrupted by quarantines and pandemic precautions.
Tupelo will continue to focus on building relationships with students, helping children develop a compelling vision of themselves in the future and pushing them to understand the importance of being in school each day, Picou said.
State rate has dropped annually since 2014
At the state level, Mississippi's high school graduation rate reached an all-time high of 88.9% for the 2021-22 school year and statewide dropout rate of 9%, MDE said.
Among students with disabilities, the graduation rate increased to 67.1%, and the dropout rate was 19.3%.
"I’m proud of Mississippi’s students and educators for reaching another historic graduation rate milestone," Dr. Robert Taylor, state superintendent of education, said in a statement. "The MDE will continue to provide essential services and support for all students to stay in school and graduate to achieve academic and career success."
The figures mark a continuing positive trend. The statewide graduation rate was 74.5% in 2014 and has increased annually. Likewise, the statewide dropout rate has decreased from 13.9% in 2014.
Current dropout rate figures reflect a .5% increase from the 2020-21 school year and a .9% increase among students with disabilities, MDE said.
The graduation rate does not include students who earn a GED or certificate of completion or who are still enrolled in their fifth year of high school. There were fewer students in those categories in 2021-22 than the previous year, which attributed to the increased dropout rate.
