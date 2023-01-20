Graduation rates

In this file photo from May 2022, Mackenzie Hamlin and the rest of the 2022 class of Saltillo High School wait to walk out onto the football field to begin their graduation ceremony Saturday afternoon.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

TUPELO — Lee County School District's graduation rate increased by more than 5% for the 2021-22 school year, while Tupelo Public School District's graduation rate decreased by close to 4%, according to data released by the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) on Thursday.

Newsletters

blake.alsup@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you