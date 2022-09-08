TUPELO • The blaring of truck horns interrupted the end of the Tupelo High School Golden Wave Band's Thursday afternoon practice.
Having just completed a run-through of this year's halftime show, band members turned their heads toward the sound as two newly-wrapped semi trailers were driven past the gymnasium, coming to a stop in the parking lot where they practice. Some of the surprised students jumped up and down, others cheered as they ran toward the trailers.
The word "Tupelo" was written across the sides of the trailers with "high school band" below. Behind the words were silhouettes of marching band members and music notes.
O'Shea Crump, a sophomore mellophone player, didn't know what to think when he heard the horns.
"Then I saw the 'Tupelo,' and I was just shocked," Crump said. "It's crazy to think that somebody cares about us that much they would provide us with something like that. I'm just so grateful that people really care about Tupelo's band like that. I'm grateful that people think we deserve that."
THS band director Cliff Moore said the trailers, previously painted black with a gold "T" on the side, hadn't been updated in years. The new wraps cost $12,000 — $6,000 for each trailer — and were paid for by Renasant Bank and the Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi. Century Construction, which transports the band's trailers for free to events, and Transport Trailer Service, which completed the project for them, are also listed as sponsors on the back of the truck.
The Tupelo Public School District's significant investments in fine arts programs has sparked community interest, Moore said.
"We have community partners now that see what an emphasis the district is placing on the fine arts programs, and they're lined up to say, 'How can we help?'" Moore said.
The project was spearheaded by band parent Jai Eschete. He has two sons in the Tupelo band program, one a high school junior and the other a seventh grader.
"We have over 200 band members, and when we went to competitions, how we looked didn't match how we played," Eschete said.
He said the project was long overdue.
"This is something that has needed to be done for a while so that our kids can have pride in what they do, have pride in the way they look and have pride in the way that they can represent our school and our community," he said.
Although a new aesthetic for the band's trailers might seem like a small thing, Moore said it carries more meaning than most might realize.
Living in a visual age, students look for things that are eye-catching, Moore said. Making a visual statement is a guaranteed way to capture their attention. In turn, that gives them pride.
"When they see this, they're going to start really believing that yes, we are taking that next step forward into the modern age; yes, we value what they do; yes, we want them to look good; yes, we want them to have the best of the best," Moore said. "And hopefully, in return, we'll get their best."
