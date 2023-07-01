TUPELO — The Tupelo High School Band will represent Tupelo and Mississippi with a performance in the National Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C., on July 4.
Band members rehearsed every day from 8 a.m. to noon this week in preparation of their departure on Sunday. A total of about 120 students and another 50 to 60 chaperones and staff members will make the trip.
"It's an opportunity for us to represent Tupelo on a national stage," THS director of bands Cliff Moore said. "I don't know that it gets any bigger than celebrating America's birthday in our nation's capital. Our students get that. They understand the significance of that and it has really motivated them to be successful."
The THS Band participated the the 1989 and 2017 Presidential Inaugural Parades, but this is the first time it has received an invitation to the National Independence Day Parade, Moore said.
When deciding what to perform in the parade, Moore first considered traditional patriotic songs like "You're a Grand Old Flag" or "This Is My Country" but chose to go in a different direction.
The band will perform two iconic Elvis Presley tunes, "Can't Help Falling in Love" and "Hound Dog."
When the banner your band carries reads "The Birthplace of Elvis Presley," it only makes sense to showcase his songs.
"Even though he's from Tupelo, he belongs to America," Moore said. "We want to play something that's instantly recognizable to let everybody know that we're bringing the King of Rock 'n' Roll to Washington, D.C."
He's grateful for the support of Tupelo Public School District administration and the Tupelo Band Booster Association, which affords students opportunities like this.
Kalvin Sepulveda, a senior trumpet player at THS, is looking forward to the entire experience of visiting Washington, D.C., for the first time.
"I'm very excited because I get to share it with friends and family of friends," Sepulveda said. "It's going to be a lot of fun. We're ready, we're excited. We've been working hard and it's going to be a good time."
Evan Morris, a Class of 2023 graduate who plays baritone saxophone, said he found a home with the THS Band during his four years of high school.
"This is my last chance to represent Tupelo and to really give back and be thankful for all the people that surround me have done for me here," Morris said.
Performing in the National Independence Day Parade is a "big step forward for the band," he said, and it means a lot to march alongside his classmates one last time.
"As far as marching, it's an excellent opportunity in terms of getting our voices out there and being able to let other people out of Mississippi hear our sound," Cameron Welsh, a senior trumpet player at THS, said.
Before returning July 6, the band will tour the U.S. Capitol Building and visit other monuments and memorials in the capital city. They'll see President George Washington's home at Mount Vernon and explore the Smithsonian museums. They'll also visit the Arlington National Cemetery where the THS Band has been invited to participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
