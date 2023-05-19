TUPELO — Tupelo High School honored its Class of 2023 graduates during a ceremony at the Cadence Bank Arena on Friday evening.
More than 400 graduating seniors walked into the auditorium as the Tupelo High School Wind Symphony played “Pomp and Circumstance.”
Jahtonia Wilson welcomed the crowd, thanking parents, friends and educators for their support and guidance.
"To the Class of 2023, as this blue and gold chapter closes, let's gladly welcome a new chapter of untold stories, unlimited possibilities and achievement empowered by undying Golden Wave spirit," Wilson said.
During a presentation of awards and honors, THS principal Dr. Melissa Thomas recognized valedictorian Architesh Prasad and salutatorian Haley Bertolet for their achievements.
Each year, THS's commencement speaker is a student selected by school administrators and teachers from anonymous pitches submitted by seniors. The 2023 senior selected to speak during this year's ceremony was Simar Gill.
"The past 13 years have provided a plethora of stories, both good and bad, just as all of us have faced," Gill said. "We have lived and breathed blue and gold, and moving on, our stories will evolve to lead us to greener pastures."
She highlighted the challenges of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic — with hybrid learning, school closures and masking. Not only will that experience be included in history books, she said, but also etched into the fabric of their being.
"Both our student body and our community banded together during these unforeseen times to make an effort to be happy, to be normal," Gill said. "I found the optimistic perspective of our class extremely inspiring as a student because it showed resilience from so many who had never experienced something so sudden and life-changing."
It taught them skills like perseverance, technological literacy and problem-solving, making them more than prepared for the path ahead of them, she said.
Reaching the end of their time as classmates was bittersweet — a moment they'd been anticipating for years but that somehow arrived sooner than they'd expected.
Gill encouraged her classmates to remember the joyful memories along with the love they gave and the love they received.
"I leave the Class of 2023 with one word of advice," Gill said. "Love your friends, love your family, love your community, and most importantly, love yourself."
Thomas presented the graduates and TPSD superintendent Dr. Rob Picou accepted them with a word of congratulations. Being officially declared graduates, the Class of 2023 moved their tassels from the right side of their caps to the left.
After the presentation of diplomas, the ceremony concluded with hundreds of blue graduation caps tossed into the air.
