TUPELO • A Tupelo High School teacher and coach will run the Berlin Marathon for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on Sunday.
Murray Collum, a special education teacher and assistant cross country coach at Tupelo High School, left for Berlin, Germany, on Wednesday with friends and fellow runners Vernon Rayford and John Crutchfield.
They'll run 26.2 miles across Germany's capital city, passing famous landmarks along the way.
"You finish at the Brandenburg Gate, which is the most beautiful arch I've ever seen," Collum said. "The finish line goes right through there."
Collum's first international marathon is the culmination of years of effort.
Introduction to running
Collum, 39, began running in 2016. A fellow teacher in Pontotoc asked him to run a 5K, so he started running with a goal of losing weight. He quickly dropped 40 pounds, then started training for the 5K.
"I ran that first 5K and the running bug just kind of bit me," Collum said. "It was like, 'Oh, I think I can do this again. And again.'"
By the end of 2016, he had run a half-marathon, which is 13.1 miles, for St. Jude in Memphis.
When Collum, Rayford and Crutchfield decided to run a full marathon together, they trained and completed the Tupelo Marathon in September 2017.
That December, they ran the St. Jude Memphis Marathon, after which they learned athletes can run many different marathons around the U.S. and worldwide to benefit St. Jude patients.
So they set a new goal to complete the six Abbott World Marathon Majors, which take place in Chicago, New York, Boston, Tokyo, London and Berlin.
They've completed the Chicago and New York marathons.
Now, Berlin.
It's a day nearly three years in the making. They had planned to run Berlin in 2020, but the marathon was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And in 2021, the number of runners was limited, and the men didn't get to take part.
On Sunday, they'll finally cross the finish line in Berlin, having completed their third major marathon.
After Berlin, Collum has his sights set on running the Boston Marathon for St. Jude in 2024. After that will come London and Tokyo, which will complete his goal of running the six majors.
Running for a cause
In the beginning, Collum ran on behalf of his wife, Leslie, who is a St. Jude survivor. Doctors discovered in 1983 that she had retinoblastoma, which is cancer of the retina, in one eye. Her eye was removed in 1984 to prevent the cancer from spreading to the optic nerve, which could then spread to the brain.
When Collum ran the Chicago Marathon in 2018, he began fundraising for a Pierce Street Elementary student with leukemia, Lily Baker. Lily's cancer is now in remission, but the group continues to fundraise in her name.
Collum then ran the New York City Marathon in 2019 for Lily and a boy named Deuce Norsworthy.
Continuing to see more and more patients across the area in need of support, the three-man team morphed into the North Mississippi St. Jude Heroes, which comprises 40 to 60 people who run in Memphis each December for 14 local patients.
The group has raised more than $151,000 for Lily and other patients since 2018. Over the course of 10 events, Collum has raised around $25,000 via various fundraisers.
Inspiring others, knowing his 'why'
Collum's passion for running and helping others has not gone unnoticed by students and coworkers.
Andrew Brown, a member of the Tupelo Middle School cross-country team, said Collum's involvement with St. Jude is an inspiration to the team.
"Most coaches, they don't run outside of coaching. They're just there to coach," Brown said. "But Coach Collum, he runs … and runs for a purpose."
Teneeshia Jones-Boyd, head coach of the girls cross-country team and assistant boys and girls track coach, said Collum ensures he's fit and prepared for the task before him when representing families through St. Jude.
"He's leading by example for the cross-country teams," Jones-Boyd said. "Because the exact things he's doing to prepare for this run in Berlin are the same things that we should be doing every day to prepare for our races every Saturday. He's pretty much been the epitome of what we should be doing — how we should be taking care of our bodies, both physically and mentally, to run."
As a coach, Collum said he wants to help student athletes see a reason to run. He wants them to know his "why."
"It's not just about winning a state championship; it's not just about getting out here and winning the next trophy or placement in a cross-country meet," Collum said. "It's literally about running for a cause."
"Even if they don't get to run professionally, they can go raise money for a charity and get to run and have experiences that make a difference in other people's lives," he added.
That's why he trains in 100-degree heat and runs with cross-country athletes during practice.
"These trophies will gather dust,” Collum said, “but the impact you make on a person's life will not.”
