Tupelo High School evacuated after bomb threat By BLAKE ALSUP Daily Journal Sep 21, 2022

TUPELO – Tupelo High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning as a precautionary measure following a bomb threat, according to TPSD communications director Gregg Ellis.All students and staff were immediately evacuated, and in conjunction with the Tupelo Police Department, a thorough search and investigation is being conducted.This story will be updated.

Blake Alsup Reporter Blake covers education for the Daily Journal.