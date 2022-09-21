Tupelo High School on lockdown

Tupelo High School was evacuated Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, following a bomb threat.

 By SAM R. HALL | Daily Journal

TUPELO – Tupelo High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning as a precautionary measure following a bomb threat, according to TPSD communications director Gregg Ellis.

