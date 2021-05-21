TUPELO • More than 400 Tupelo High School graduates crossed the stage to receive their diploma with thousands of family members and friends in the audience at the BancorpSouth Arena on Friday night.
It marked the return of normal graduation ceremonies for the Lee County area as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wind down.
Students filed into the arena two-by-two, donning blue masks emblazoned with the THS crest before a welcome address from Mallory Grace Peters.
"Tonight, we celebrate not only the strength and devotion of this year's graduating class, but also the sacrifices made by all who have helped us reach this momentous milestone," Peters told the audience and her fellow seniors.
Tupelo's Class of 2021 valedictorian Jordyn Smith said she was glad to be together with her entire class one last time, especially since she hadn't seen some classmates all year due to virtual learning.
"It is such an honor to be able to be in-person after seeing last year, it was taken away from them," Smith said. "It doesn't seem like it would be that big of a deal. You're still graduating, but the ceremony is just really symbolic."
The annual graduation speaker is a student selected by school administrators and teachers from anonymous pitches submitted by seniors. The 2021 senior selected to speak during this year's ceremony was Avery Tate.
Tate's speech drove home a simple, yet poignant parting message for her class: "On your way to becoming great, don't miss a chance to do good."
"I don't have the answers for all of the world's troubles," Tate said. "I can't share a single great secret that explains it all away. But I can be kind in the opportunities that I do have, and those come along everyday. We all hope to see a little more good in the world, and I do know how we can make that happen. We can put it there ourselves."
THS Principal Art Dobbs said it means everything to the seniors to once again have a traditional graduation ceremony.
He said there were times throughout the year where everyone questioned whether they'd make it through to the end, so to "be able to have graduation and still be able to have a high graduate number is a huge accomplishment."
"These kids and these teachers have worked their tail off for the longest this past year, and it’s showing now with end of the year success and graduation," Dobbs said. "They’ve done an amazing job working through adversity."
Johnny Tynes, a 2021 senior, said he and his classmates considered having an in-person graduation ceremony a privilege and were determined to enjoy every second of it.
"It means a lot to me because it shows that my school is really dedicated to giving us the opportunity to do something that last year's class didn't get to do," Tynes said.
Friday night's celebration stood in stark contrast with 2020's graduation, where instead of crossing the BancorpSouth Arena stage in front of thousands of attendees, THS Class of 2020 seniors walked across a stage at one of five locations throughout the district during 10-minute individual graduation ceremonies with no more than four guests present.
"This is like no other year we’ve ever been through," Dobbs said. "There’s a lot of them that thought they’d never see this in the middle of a pandemic. It’s special every year, but it means a little bit more this year."
As Tupelo's 2021 seniors took off their caps at the end of the ceremony and tossed them into the air, they may have reached a bit higher than in the past as students celebrated a moment they once genuinely thought may never come.