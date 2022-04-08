TUPELO • The Tupelo Public School District is conducting its search for the next Tupelo High School principal in the hopes of filling the position next week.
The search began after current THS principal Art Dobbs was named executive director of Educational Enhancement and Workforce Development for the district on March 30. He'll continue to serve as principal through June 30.
TPSD Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Brock English met with high school counselors and teachers during their planning periods on Wednesday to find out what they're looking for in a principal and hear about issues they'd like to see addressed.
Consulting with school staff during hiring searches is something Picou has always done as superintendent.
"I get to find out from the school staff what they're looking for, what they hope for," Picou said. "And I try to align my selection with those attributes."
Interviews with prospective candidates began Thursday and will continue through Monday.
Three members of the high school staff are a part of the selection team and are sitting in on interviews with the candidates: Jason Miller, THS activities director; April Friar, a teacher; and Katie Schaefer, a guidance counselor.
Picou said he hopes to have a candidate hired and approved by the TPSD Board of Trustees on Tuesday during the board's regular monthly meeting.
"We want to give the candidate an opportunity to get into the school before school is out and start working with teachers," Picou said.
Some of the issues teachers mentioned during meeting with district administrators include the pandemic's impact, social-emotional wellbeing of students and student work ethic.
With just over 2,000 students, Tupelo High School is the largest in Mississippi.
Picou said he's looking for a candidate that aligns with the attributes identified by THS staff in meetings Wednesday — someone who can connect with people, facilitate meaningful conversations and motivate others.
"I'd like to see the high school become the most innovative high school, if not in the state of Mississippi, the entire country," Picou said.
He wants to see a focus on college and career readiness, workforce development and other programs that will be beneficial to both the school and community.
Tupelo High School continued to achieve success despite the pandemic, celebrating its first set of Middle College graduates, reviving its JROTC program and increasing its graduation rate to 90.2%, the highest in school history.
The new principal will be tasked with not only maintaining, but increasing the success the high school has seen in recent years.