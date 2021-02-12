Tupelo • Khaoula Kamal, a Tupelo High School senior, is one of 106 recipients of the Horatio Alger National Scholarship out of tens of thousands of applicants across the U.S.
Kamal, 18, immigrated to the U.S. with her parents from Taroudant, Morocco, when she was about 6 months old. The family moved to Tupelo, where her uncle had already settled.
When she received the call from the Horatio Alger Association last week informing her she had been selected as a recipient of the scholarship, she picked up the phone and heard only silence on the other end. Assuming it was a spam call, she hung up. After the same number called about three more times, she picked up.
“They told me about (the scholarship), and I was really shocked,” Kamal said. “I didn’t really believe that I had won it out of all of the thousands of students that had applied.”
Family at heart of her
scholarship efforts
For Kamal, receiving the scholarship feels like years of hard work finally paying off.
“I feel like after four years of trying hard in all of my classes and trying to be the best in everything that I do, you kind of get so swamped with all of the tests and finals and being the best that you don’t see the rewards,” Kamal said. “To get a random call on a random day, it was like God was working with me the whole entire time, and I just had to be patient.”
Kamal said she “kind of put it on myself to cover my entire college tuition so that I could help provide for my siblings in the future and not to take away from my family’s income.”
Kamal believes the scholarship will motivate her to be even more successful in college now that she has “this extra foundation and support from not only my family, but from individuals across the United States.”
Kamal felt happy knowing she made her family proud, and knows that her father, El Habib Kamal, who died in a car crash in March 2019, would have been proud of her as well. He was her “moral compass,” and as a teacher at North Pontotoc Elementary School, he always encouraged her to do well academically, she said.
Kamal’s work ethic,
personal identity on display
Having no guidance from the organization or family members as she applied for the scholarship, winning makes her feel extremely proud.
“I’ve never had cousins or siblings older than me since we’re here alone in the states,” Kamal said. “So everything I do is kind of as a pioneer for my family.”
But Kamal did receive guidance from Joni Nolan, one of Tupelo High’s 12th grade counselors, who encouraged her to apply for the scholarship. Nolan said the more she got to know Kamal, she thought it would the perfect opportunity for her.
“She has an over-the-top work ethic,” Nolan said of Kamal. “The initiative she takes on everything, the detail to attention, she’s top notch. She is a great advocate for herself and she strives to always be her best.”
Kamal said she tried to portray her “deviance from normalcy and conventionality” in not only her Horatio Alger application but other scholarship applications, as well.
“I believe that embracing who I am culturally and religiously helps shape me as an individual, not as someone you could find anywhere else,” Kamal said.
Scholarship only
latest honor for Kamal
As part of the scholarship, Kamal will travel to Washington, D.C., in April 2022 to meet her fellow scholars and some of the Horatio Alger members who fund the scholarship program, including celebrities like Rob Lowe, Reba McEntire and Jewel Kilcher.
She plans to attend Mississippi State University, where she is considering majoring in Biomedical Engineering and may also pursue a master’s in Business Administration in the future.
Kamal also has been awarded institutional scholarships from MSU and recently received a “Future Influential Women” scholarship from Mud & Magnolias as part of her inclusion on its Influential Women of 2020 list.