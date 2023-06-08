TUPELO — The Tupelo Public School District is preparing to launch its first career academy at Tupelo High School during the 2023-24 school year.
Career academies are essentially schools within schools that group students together based on career aspirations. Students enrolled in a career academy will still complete all basic requirements set by the state to earn a high school diploma, but courses will focus on topics related to their chosen pathways.
More than 500 incoming Tupelo High School freshmen will explore various careers and pathways during the first academy, the Freshman Academy, which comprises three major components: an "Exploring Careers" course, a college visit and collaborations with local business and industry.
Most people believe TPSD's job is done once students graduate from Tupelo High School, but THS principal Melissa Thomas said that is not the case.
"We have an obligation as school leaders to also be concerned about what happens to them when they leave and if they have a viable plan," Thomas said. "The hope is that we prepare these kids to leave Tupelo High School — whether it's college, career, military."
The addition of career academies will strengthen the existing partnership between THS and the Tupelo Career-Technical Center, TCTC director Evet Topp said.
The career academies will be launched in phases, starting with the Freshman Academy in the 2023-24 school year.
Other pathways and academies, like the Health Sciences pathway in the Health & Human Services Academy, will launch in the 2024-25 school year, with the rest planned for the 2025-26 school year.
With 2000-plus students enrolled, Tupelo High School can support five career academies and 16 pathways, Thomas said.
Those proposed academies are: Freshman Academy; Middle College Academy; Communications, Arts & Business (CAB Academy); Health & Human Services (H2S Academy); Science, Technology, Engineering & Math (STEM Academy).
The latter three will contain multiple pathways. For example, proposed pathways under the CAB Academy are business, marketing and finance; culinary arts; digital media; broadcast journalism; performing arts (band, drama, choir) and visual arts.
"We're doing this in phases because we believe in taking our time and doing what's best for kids and teachers and rolling it out slow," Thomas said.
Incoming freshmen will be the first to take part in the new career academies model, and administrators have identified milestones for each year. In ninth grade, students will visit a college. In 10th, they'll visit a local business or industry. In 11th, they'll attend a college/business fair. And in 12th grade, they'll have a job shadowing or internship experience.
Students will also have opportunities to earn certifications like WorkKeys National Career Readiness Certification. They'll create a portfolio that will be updated through their high school years including certifications, resumes, community service records and other documents useful for applying to colleges or jobs.
"If we have kids who are leaving here, and they're not going to college, we want them to be highly sought after," Thomas said. "We want our employers in Tupelo to look here first."
Making career academies a success, Thomas said, will require the support of school stakeholders like teachers, administrators and the TPSD Board of Trustees along with community and business leaders.
"If we all do our part to make sure these career academies are successful and the kids get exposure to the right things, the city of Tupelo and the state of Mississippi will benefit from our kids having a plan when they leave here," Thomas said.
