Tupelo High School senior Ben Ueltschey learned on Monday that he was selected to receive The Jefferson Scholarship, a nearly $300,000 scholarship to the University of Virginia (UVA) that covers the entire cost of attendance for four years plus supplemental enrichment experiences.
Ueltschey, 18, has dreamed of attending UVA for years.
He attended Alpine Camp for Boys in Mentone, Alabama, as a child where his camp counselor, Chris Kaylor, became a role model and mentor for him. Kaylor had attended UVA and shared information about his time at the university that intrigued Ueltschey.
"Once I visited and researched it, I realized how much of a perfect match it was for me," Ueltschey said. "With the academic scene and the athletic scene, it kind of combines the aspects of a Southern university with a Northeastern liberal arts school, so it's a great combination of both."
He plans to double major in Politics and Global Studies. And with Washington, D.C., so close by, Ueltschey feels it's a perfect fit.
Ueltschey lived in Peru for two years, between the ages of 8 and 9, and said that led to his interest in studying international relations. That, combined with his involvement with the Mississippi Department of Education Superintendent's Student Council, has allowed him to see firsthand more of how local government works.
With those interests as a foundation, Ueltschey said he is "trying to go into college with an open mind and figure out from there what I want to do."
When he first read the email notifying him that he'd been selected, it felt like "a weight had been lifted off my shoulders."
Tupelo High School had the opportunity to nominate one student to apply for the scholarship. Having known Ueltschey wanted to attend UVA since he transferred to THS from Tupelo Christian Preparatory School as a junior, twelfth grade counselor Joni Nolan helped him through the application process.
Ueltschey filled out a nomination form to submit in Dec. 2020 with accompanying letters of recommendation, two essays and a resume. In January, he learned that he'd made it to the local interview round and from there he was selected as a Mississippi finalist. After several virtual calls and meetings over the span of two weeks, he had a final interview that resulted in him being selected for the life-changing scholarship.
Usually, between 30 and 40 incoming students are selected to receive The Jefferson Scholarship out of thousands that apply from the U.S. and more than 40 other countries.
On paper, this scholarship appears to be Ueltschey's biggest accomplishment, but he feels that serving on the MDE Superintendent's Student Advisory Council and "working to identify issues in the Mississippi public education system and try to present those to the council and make a change here" since his junior year has been a greater accomplishment.
In addition to his involvement with the council, Ueltschey is Treasurer for Student Council, captain of the varsity tennis team and outreach coordinator for the THS chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
He is also a member of the AP Science Club, Multicultural and Spanish club, National Honor Society and the TUPELO Boys hype team for athletic events.