TUPELO - Tupelo Public School District and Lee County School District have announced revised graduation plans for the Class of 2020.
Tupelo High School seniors will report to one of five designated locations on May 6, 7 or 8 to be filmed walking across a stage and receiving their diplomas.
Individual video segments will be edited together into a full graduation ceremony, including student speeches and presentation of the valedictorian and salutatorian, salute to the flag, and more, according to a TPSD statement.
Filming sites include the Performing Arts Center and the small auditorium at Tupelo High School, the Civic Center at Tupelo Middle School and the auditoriums at Milam and Lawhon.
Each senior will be allowed to have four parents and/or legal guardians in attendance to experience their special moment. Seniors will be notified about specific times and locations.
"As a result of the many changes and closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, the class of 2020 will have a commencement ceremony unlike any in THS history," THS principal Art Dobbs said. "Our plan to recognize these graduates has undergone significant adjustments, but we will not let that diminish our celebration of all that they have accomplished to get to this milestone."
THS seniors will pick up their graduation caps and gowns between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, at the attendance center.
Lee County Schools' graduation ceremonies have been tentatively set for late June.
As of right now, LCS graduation ceremonies will be held on the following days:
Mooreville High School - Thursday, June 25, 7 p.m.
Shannon High School - Friday, June 26, 7 p.m.
Saltillo High School - Saturday, June 27, 7 p.m.
The specifics of the ceremonies will be sent to parents and graduates as the dates approach, based on recommendations and guidelines from the governor’s office, Mississippi Department of Education and Lee County School Board.