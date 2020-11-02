TUPELO • The Tupelo Public School District and Lee County School District missed out on millions of dollars in potential funding through the Mississippi Adequate Education Program (MAEP) for the 2020-21 school year because of average daily attendance (ADA) rates in fall 2019.
The Mississippi Department of Education determines per-student funding based on average daily attendance rates in October and November of each year, and students must be present for 63% of the school day in order to not be counted absent.
TPSD’s combined ADA rate for October and November 2019 was about 94%. Average student attendance each day for those two months was at 6,226 of 6,722 students enrolled (excluding the Early Childhood Education Center, which is not eligible for MAEP funding).
LCSD’s combined ADA rate for October and November 2019 was about 93.7%. Average student attendance each day for those two months was at 6,296 of 6,725 total students enrolled.
At Tupelo Schools, the average amount of funding received per student was $4,900 while the base student cost is estimated at $5,829.35 if schools were fully funded through MAEP.
But schools did not, and never do, receive full MAEP funding due to student absences. TPSD missed out on approximately $2 million in funding as a result of student absences in 2019.
Likewise, Lee County schools missed out on an estimated $1.14 million in funding it would have received had there been perfect attendance by all students.
LCSD Superintendent Coke Magee said the COVID-19 pandemic presents new challenges to promoting regular attendance during the 2020-21 school year. Many students are participating in distance learning programs created to help schools comply with quarantine protocols established by the Mississippi State Department of Health before the school year began.
The district actively promotes student attendance and participation through communication between its schools and parents/guardians. There are also incentives in place for students with perfect attendance and those that have improved attendance, Magee said.
“We already see a change in the ADA due to the current circumstances surrounding the virus,” Magee said.
He hopes that the Mississippi Department of Education and the Mississippi Legislature won’t allow the special circumstances in 2020 to affect MAEP funding negatively for the 2021-22 school year.