TUPELO • Tupelo and Lee County Schools are preparing for potential COVID-19 cases as K-12 schools in other states shut down due to widespread outbreaks.
Gregg Ellis, communications director for Tupelo Public School District, said the district has been working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Posters highlighting preventative measures for students have been placed throughout Tupelo’s campuses and information has been sent home with parents to discuss with their children.
TPSD superintendent Dr. Rob Picou has been talking with other superintendents on a regular basis to monitor the situation, Ellis said. The district will rely on health experts and the CDC for input on when to close schools if the need arises.
Tupelo Schools has contracted ServePro to conduct heavy cleaning and disinfect its campuses this week while students are out for spring break.
Lee County School District superintendent Coke Magee said the district has evaluated recommendations from the Mississippi Department of Health, the federal government and CDC on how to keep schools safe.
Extra hand sanitizers, hand soaps, tissues and garbage cans will be added across the district, Magee said. Teachers and students will continue to be educated on measures they can take to minimize the risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19.
Extra cleaning of restrooms and common areas across Lee County Schools will take place during spring break.
Magee said any school closures will be made on a case-by-case basis as the district continues to monitor the Mississippi Department of Education’s recommendations about hosting school events, etc.
“We’re just going to take all of that information in and if we have to deal with a particular situation in our district or in the county, we’ll judge those on an individual basis,” Magee said.”
Tupelo Schools have been in the process of preparing Google Chromebooks in case school is canceled for an extended period of time. Ellis said the district is looking at multiple options to keep disruptions to the learning process as minimal as possible.
Magee said LCSD is prepared to teach credit-bearing classes for high school students online if the need arises, but “it would be more difficult in our lower grades.” Some elementary and middle school courses are available online but not the full curriculum, he said.
Neither TPSD or LCSD have plans for school officials to meet during spring break to further develop or discuss plans for dealing with COVID-19.
The (Memphis) Commercial Appeal reported Tuesday that the Shelby County Health Department in Tennessee instructed 70 people to enter quarantine over possible exposure to a coronavirus patient. The number of people in quarantine reportedly includes at least some Mississippi residents.
More information about Mississippi residents was not available Tuesday. The Mississippi Department of Health declined to address the matter with the press.
In a statement to the Daily Journal, a spokesperson for Gov. Tate Reeves also had no information about whether any Mississippi residents were in quarantine on the advice of Tennessee officials and would only speak to the actions of Mississippi government.
“At this time, we have been told that the Mississippi State Department of Health has not asked any Mississippians to enter quarantine,” said Renae Eze.
Eze added that the governor’s office is working with the state Health Department “to prepare our state’s plan and quick response for any future potential cases of coronavirus.”
The Daily Journal contacted the Shelby County Health Department in Tennessee, and submitted written questions as requested but received no response on Tuesday.
Also on Tuesday, the number of Louisiana residents who have tested positive for the new coronavirus grew to three.
The office of Gov. John Bel Edwards said all three people live in the New Orleans area, the first from Jefferson Parish and the two latest from Orleans Parish. They are all being kept in isolation.
The Tennessee Department of Health announced on Tuesday that coronavirus cases in that state now stand at seven.
The Daily Journal's Caleb Bedillion and the Associated Press contributed to this report.