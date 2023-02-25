TUPELO — Local school leaders are looking for ways to keep kids in the classroom after recent data showed Tupelo Public School District and the Lee County School District had higher rates of chronic absenteeism than the statewide average.
According to a report released in early February from the Mississippi State Department of Education, the state's average chronic absenteeism rate was 28% for the 2021-2022 school year.
TPSD's overall rate was 36.37% — more than 8% above the state average; LCSD's rate was 29.47%, or just under 2% higher than the state average.
Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 10%, or 18 days, of the 180-day school year, for any reason. This includes both excused and unexcused absences, as well as suspensions.
Effects of pandemic still felt
TPSD Superintendent Rob Picou said he believes some of his school district’s absenteeism may be remnants of the COVID-19 pandemic, which upended school schedules and often forced students to attend classes remotely. Picou said it's taking some time to get students re-engaged after disruptions caused by the pandemic.
Some students, Picou said, grew accustomed to the idea of missing school for extended periods, whether or not they're sick. Others became comfortable completing assignments online and do so rather than coming to school.
"During the pandemic, we got used to doing things through Canvas," Picou said, referencing an online learning management system used by the district. "And many kids can miss some school and keep up with their class."
Students simply learn differently in 2023 than they did before the start of the pandemic in 2020, the superintendent said. So while the pandemic isn't directly causing absences to the extent that it once did, it has shifted attitudes that continue to affect learning three years later.
The pandemic took a sledgehammer to everything. The traditional educational model was no exception.
LCSD Superintendent Coke Magee also sees residual effects of the pandemic affecting school attendance, but noted that not all student absences were for the entire day. Many can be attributed to students who came to school on any given day but checked in late or checked out early.
Rather than measuring instructional time, Mississippi law requires that a student be present for at least 63% of the instructional day to be considered present.
"We have kids that check in, check out, and may not be missing instructional time," Magee said. "But due to the way the formula works, they're counted absent."
No easy solutions, school leaders say
While school district leaders could enact a policy that would automatically fail students who miss a certain number of days, Picou said that wouldn’t fix the root problem.
Finding a solution isn't that simple, and it's going to take educators, parents and students pulling in the same direction to get things back on the right track, the superintendent said.
A part of the solution is creating an engaging academic program with high expectations. Another is developing relationships with students and getting them involved in extracurricular activities so that they want to be in school.
Building relationships and trust with students and communities is a key part of improving absenteeism in LCSD.
"We've got to stress the importance of face-to-face instruction with a highly qualified teacher," Magee said. "We've got to make sure that's the expectation."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.