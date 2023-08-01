TUPELO — When students at Tupelo Middle School and Tupelo High School return from summer break Thursday, they'll have new food options in their cafeterias.
Tupelo Public School District's secondary schools received a food court-style dining services upgrade ahead of the 2023-24 school year.
Known as "Shoreline Cafe," the schools' upgraded cafeterias are the result of a partnership between Tupelo Schools and food management company Chartwells.
Cindy Moore, TPSD child nutrition director, said the school district will continue to take part the National School Breakfast Program and the National School Lunch Program, and the regular price for K-12 student meals will still be $3. Parents are encouraged, as always, to apply online for free or reduced meals, she added.
Despite already having a great nutrition program in place, Moore said the district wanted to take it to a higher level.
"It's going to excite the students, get them interested in what we've got to offer in the cafeteria and introduce them to some new items, some popular food items, that we think kids really enjoy," she said.
Richmond Smith, director of dining services for Chartwells, will work with Tupelo Schools on the new partnership. He said his team is taking things child nutrition services already did well and making them better with a goal of increasing the participation in the breakfast and lunch program.
"We're trying to slowly get away from heating and serving to more cooking, which is what child nutrition was always supposed to be about," Smith said.
To that end, Shoreline Cafe will serve food that looks appealing and tastes delicious.
"We recognize that most people eat with their eyes, so we're trying to have a line setup that is pleasing to the eye as well as pleasing to the taste," Smith said.
The Shoreline Cafe includes various food stations with names inspired by the Tupelo Golden Wave mascot.
- Grab and Gold is where students can grab a salad, sandwich, snack or drink on the go.
- Tide and Table will serve up home-cooked favorites like spaghetti and meatballs, Salisbury steak, chicken tenders, mashed potato chicken bowls and more.
- Tasty Waves is a build-your-own plate station with a mix of flavors, including Mexican and Asian.
- Blue Wave Grill will serve classic cheeseburgers, hamburgers and grilled chicken sandwiches alongside specialty sandwiches, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese paninis, grilled cheese and roasted vegetable sandwiches.
- Sono will offer Latin American favorites with beef or chicken tacos and burritos, enchiladas, quesadillas and much more. Students can also order beef, chicken or vegetarian nachos.
- Pizza Pier will include a variety of pizzas — meat lovers, buffalo chicken, fresh veggie and many more along with classics like cheese, pepperoni and sausage offered daily.
- Dunes Deli will offer fresh bread and a variety of meats, cheese and toppings for students to customize their sandwich order.
- Surfing Salads will include a full selection of fresh fruits and vegetables including apples and oranges, in-season fruits, blueberries, cucumbers, carrots, celery and many more choices.
During a soft opening Tuesday afternoon, district administrators, school principals and assistant principals stopped by Tupelo Middle School to see the new setup and try the food.
TPSD superintendent Dr. Rob Picou said the new partnership with Chartwells will give students and teachers more healthy choices and encourage them to eat balanced meals not only at school but at home.
"We have some tremendous food service workers that do everything they can every single day to make sure our children eat a good meal," Picou said. "We want to thank them for their work because it's important. Hungry stomachs don't learn, so we just have to increase the number of children who eat their whole meal so that they feel full and they're able to learn well."
While the new multi-station setup is only at the middle and high school, menu changes have been made at the district's pre-kindergarten through sixth grade schools as well.
"We're going to be using new recipes that have been created by Chartwells chefs and we're going to have our own district chef who will work throughout the district," Moore said. "They have a program called Discovery, and we'll go into kitchens at the elementary schools and work with the children introducing them to new flavors."
Parents can visit the My School Bucks website to add money to their students' lunch account before their child heads back to school. For assistance, call TPSD's child nutrition office at (662) 840-1857.
