TUPELO – According to Tupelo Public School District officials, two district schools remain on a partial lockdown following a text message threat received by a junior high student.
"All students and staff at each school are safe, and we’ve had increased police presence at all our schools across the district while the investigation is being conducted regarding the source of the threatening text," said TPSD Director of Communications Gregg Ellis.
Tupelo Police Department has increased security and police presence at Tupelo Middle School in response to the threat, received this morning.
Due to proximity, Pierce Street Elementary is also on partial lockdown through the remainder of Thursday
An investigation is being conducted by TPD and TPSD officials regarding the source of the text.