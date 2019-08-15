TUPELO • According to Tupelo Public School District officials, two district schools will remain on a partial lockdown Friday following a text message threat received by a junior high student.
"This morning (Thursday), a Tupelo Middle School student received a text from an unknown source threatening to harm students. The threat was reported to principal Mark Enis, who immediately notified the Tupelo Police Department and the TPSD Security Team, said TPSD Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou.
"As a precaution, we will maintain a partial lockdown at the Middle School and Pierce Street Elementary throughout the day on Friday. We will also have increased police presence at all schools throughout the day on Friday. Safety is our highest priority. Please call if you hear anything of concern from your child.”
An investigation is being conducted by TPD and TPSD officials regarding the source of the text.