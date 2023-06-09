Jenny Bowers of Tupelo, English instructor at Itawamba Community College, has been selected as Transfer Partner Representative of the Phi Theta Kappa Mississippi/Louisiana Regional Advisory Board for 2023-25.
“Serving on the advisory board helps our region and our students as we plan events and help train regional officers,” Bowers said.
In her new position, Bowers will liaise with universities to help make transferring seamless for PTK students. The Advisory Board works with regional coordinators to plan events for the Mississippi/Louisiana region of PTK. Upcoming events include the Regional Honors Institute in Meridian, June 19-21, and the Regional Leadership Conference hosted by Delgado Community College in New Orleans, Sept. 7-8.
Bowers joined the ICC faculty in 2002 as an adjunct instructor and became full-time in 2011. Also, she has served as Writing Center consultant and director.
She earned both the bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Mississippi State University. Her awards and honors include William Winter Scholar for 2022, National Merit Finalist and additionally, for Phi Theta Kappa include Five Star Adviser, Bennie Warren Outstanding Adviser for the MS/LA Region (two years) and the Horizon Award for New Advisers.
Bowers is a member of Sigma Tau Delta, National English Honorary, and Delta Kappa Gamma, Organization of Women Educators. She is also a scorer for AP Language Exams. Bowers served as a presenter at the Transitioning to College Writing Conference at the University of Mississippi in 2016.
She and her husband, Michael, have two children.
