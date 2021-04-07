Tupelo Middle School Principal Mark Enis and Lawhon Elementary School second grade English Language Arts teacher Leslie Tally are among the finalists for Mississippi's 2021 Administrator and Teacher of the Year awards, the Mississippi Department of Education announced on Wednesday.
The Mississippi Administrator of the Year program honors an administrator who demonstrates superior ability to inspire teachers, employs exemplary leadership practices and participates as an active member of the community.
Enis, selected to represent Congressional District 1, is among four finalists selected from across the state for the Mississippi Administrator of the Year program.
As an administrator, Enis believes "to first love the student, stimulate their minds, and instill within them a thirst for knowledge and lifelong learning."
The Administrator of the Year recipient will receive a $5,000 stipend and will share expertise through various presentations, professional development and activities for the improvement of education in the state.
Likewise, the Mississippi Teacher of the Year program recognizes exemplary teachers in the state.
Tally, selected to represent Congressional District 1, is among four finalists selected from across the state for the Mississippi Teacher of the Year program.
As an educator, Tally believes "all children deserve the opportunity to develop cognitively, socially, emotionally, and physically in a risk-free learning environment."
The award recipient will be asked to share expertise through various presentations, professional development and activities for the improvement of education. They will also receive a $5,000 stipend and will represent Mississippi in the National Teacher of the Year competition.
The recipients will be announced Thursday, April 29 at 4 p.m. during a virtual ceremony.