TUPELO — "I'll remember this night for a long time," Chris Knox said immediately after being named a Tupelo Public School District Teacher of Distinction.
With a plaque and $1,000 check in hand, the band director at Tupelo Middle School and Tupelo High School, said the moment was a highlight of his career.
"There are so many great teachers in this school district that were nominated for this award," Knox, a 15-year educator, said. "To be chosen is something that's really special for me."
He was among 23 teachers and one assistant teacher honored during the annual Teacher of Distinction awards cosponsored by the Association for Excellence in Education (AEE) and the CREATE Foundation at the Cadence Conference Center on Monday evening.
AEE president Stewart McMillan congratulated the 51 nominees in attendance and thanked them for caring deeply about their professions and working tirelessly to support students in the district.
"You have worked to learn where your students are, used resources to support their growth and excelled in meeting the needs of the heart and the mind of our students," McMillan told the nominees. "On behalf of the AEE Board, we hope you enjoy tonight and thank you for all you have done and continue to do for our students. You are all Teachers of Distinction in our book."
TPSD Superintendent Rob Picou praised the teachers in attendance for their hard work and described what he sees daily in schools across the district.
"Every day I go into a school, I see happiness," Picou said. "I see teachers getting along with each other — laughing, having fun and doing a great job working with children."
The Teacher of Distinction awards program was founded by the CREATE Foundation in 1999 to recognize, reward and support teachers and assistant teachers within TPSD.
Teachers are nominated for the award by students, other teachers, administrators, parents and citizens. An outside panel of professional educators selects the winners each year.
Winning teachers received plaques and $1,000 checks; assistant teachers received plaques and $500.
Holly Allgood, a pre-kindergarten special education teacher at the Early Childhood Education Center, was named a 2023 Teacher of Distinction. She has been teaching for 17 years.
She believes all students succeed when they're given the right tools, and she strives to meet the child where they're at in their educational journey.
"It's an honor," Allgood said of the award. "I'm so excited that Tupelo does this to recognize their teachers."
Laketia Davis, a sixth grade math teacher at Milam Elementary School, said she was overwhelmed with joy to be named a Teacher of Distinction.
"It shows me how much teachers in Tupelo are appreciated," she said.
She has been teaching for 12 years. Each morning, she enters her classroom with a goal in mind.
"I look at education as a two-way street," Davis said. "I go in willing and able to teach students while also going in with the mindset of learning, whether it's from my coworkers or from the students."
