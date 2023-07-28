TUPELO — Tupelo Public School District continues to work on a slate of construction and improvement projects as the first bell of the 2023-24 school year nears.
Projects include the construction of a large multipurpose facility at Tupelo High School, a dining room expansion at Ranking Elementary School and a half-million-dollar roof at Thomas Street Elementary.
Tupelo High School
Construction is underway on a massive new multipurpose facility at Tupelo High School.
The 15,000-square-foot building will include seven new classrooms and a 5,000-square-foot multipurpose space for various extracurricular activities and events.
The project, with a price tag of nearly $4 million, is being funded through a combination of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER III) funds and district-committed funding.
Rankin Elementary School
Rankin Elementary School is expanding its dining room to match the size of the district’s other lunchrooms.
"All of our other dining rooms were the same in size, structure, shape, layout except for Rankin, so we looked at expanding," Laney said.
Contractors recently broke ground on the new 5,000-square-foot dining addition, which will also include an art room, storage space and outdoor seating area.
The $2.2 million project is being paid through ESSER III funding.
The school's drainage system is also being redone to prevent flooding.
Because construction will be ongoing as the school year begins, students will continue to use the existing cafeteria until the new expansion is completed.
Once work on the new dining room is complete, the current lunchroom will be used as a multipurpose space.
Thomas Street Elementary School
A $520,000 re-roofing project is underway at Thomas Street Elementary School.
Work has started on the fluid-applied roofing system, which is a light roofing material that refracts heat and allows for a reduction in energy costs.
Pierce Street Elementary School
Construction crews are working on a $456,500 parking lot expansion at Pierce Street Elementary School to be completed before school begins.
The district is expanding the car rider drop-off and pickup line, along with an addition to the parking lot to add approximately 50 more parking spots.
Districtwide updates
At schools across the district, TPSD allocated $138,000 to painting projects and $96,000 for pressure washing of sidewalks and the exterior of buildings.
Charles Laney, TPSD director of operations, said many of the district’s ongoing projects came to fruition because of input from teachers, administrators and the local community.
He said he’s thankful for the school board and stakeholders for allowing the district to do the work and said the support to preserve historic structures across the district showcases the Tupelo spirit.
TPSD superintendent Rob Picou said he's proud of the work accomplished by the district's operations, maintenance and business departments.
"We're excited about how responsible we've been with the funding that's provided to our community to upgrade our facilities and to bring our facilities up to a world-class school system's expectations," Picou said. "It has required a lot of work and intensive effort to upgrade and maintain these buildings because they're all important. It takes a special heart to love old buildings and to put the effort into the buildings that they need to keep them functional and to be the pride of the school district and the community."
