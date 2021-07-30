TUPELO • The Tupelo Public School District is proposing a $140 million budget for the 2021-22 school year.
The proposed budget was presented by TPSD’s Chief Financial Officer Rachel Murphree during a public hearing in the Church Street Elementary School auditorium on Tuesday evening.
The TPSD Board of Trustees will vote on whether to adopt the budget at its Aug. 10 meeting.
The district’s projected expenditures for 2021-22 total $140,535,155. That total includes instructional, non-instructional, support services, facilities construction, debt and other financing expenditures.
TPSD’s projected revenue for 2021-22 totals $117,083,563. The district’s revenue is split almost evenly between three sources: local (34.8%), state (33.8%) and federal (30.6%).
Tupelo Schools will receive $38.5 million from local sources, 91% of which comes from ad valorem taxes.
State sources will provide $36.8 million while federal sources provide $33.4 million. The federal amount is much higher than in previous years because of COVID-19 relief funds.
A total of $22,054,538 in funding from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief and the American Rescue Plan accounts for nearly 66% of federal revenue.
Tupelo Schools will receive an estimated $32.8 million in Mississippi Adequate Education Program (MAEP) funding.