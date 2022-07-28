TUPELO • The Tupelo Public School District is proposing a $146 million budget for the 2022-23 school year.
The proposed budget was presented by TPSD's Chief Financial Officer Rachel Murphree during a public hearing in the Church Street Elementary School auditorium Thursday evening.
The TPSD Board of Trustees will vote on whether to adopt the budget at its Aug. 9 meeting.
The district's projected expenditures for 2022-23 total $146.35 million. That includes instructional, non-instructional, support services, facilities construction, debt and other financing expenditures.
TPSD's projected revenue for 2022-23 totals $115.691 million. The district's revenue is split between four sources: state (36.9%), local (33.4%), federal (23.5%) and other (6.1%).
Tupelo Schools will receive $38,157,176 million from local sources, 94% of which comes from ad valorem taxes.
State sources will provide $42.722 million while federal sources provide $27.232 million.
The federal amount is higher than typical because of COVID-19 relief funds.
A total of $16.095 million in funding from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief and the American Rescue Plan accounts for 59% of the district's federal revenue.
Tupelo Schools will receive an estimated $35.6 million in Mississippi Adequate Education Program (MAEP) funding.
