djr-2021-08-05-news-tupelo-backtoschool-arp2-toned (copy)

In this file photo from August 2021, NaKeysha Shannon, a teacher at Parkway Elementary School, helps second grader Caysei Vigres locate his class as he arrives for the first day of school in Tupelo.

 Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

TUPELO • The Tupelo Public School District is proposing a $146 million budget for the 2022-23 school year.

Newsletters

blake.alsup@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus