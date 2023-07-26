In this file photo from September 2022, a student at Tupelo Middle School walks out to the car rider line to be picked up at the end of the day. The Tupelo Public School District is proposing a $142 million budget for the 2023-24 school year.
TUPELO — The Tupelo Public School District is proposing a $142 million budget for the 2023-24 school year.
The proposed budget was presented by TPSD's chief financial officer Rachel Murphree during a public hearing in the Church Street School auditorium Tuesday evening.
The TPSD Board of Trustees will vote on whether to adopt the budget at its Aug. 8 meeting.
The district's projected expenditures for 2023-24 total $142.6 million. That includes instructional, non-instructional, support services, facilities construction, debt and other financing expenditures.
TPSD's projected revenue for 2023-24 total $112.2 million. The district's revenue is split between four sources: state (40%), local (37%), federal (18%) and other (5%).
Tupelo Schools will receive $40,903,931 from local sources, 93% of which comes from ad valorem taxes.
State sources will provide $44,981,761 while federal sources provide $20,892,015.
TPSD superintendent Dr. Rob Picou said the district is blessed to have such great community support.
"Our ad valorem matches our state funding and that's attributed to the support this community has for public education," Picou said. "We feel blessed to have such support and we just hope that we're able to live up to the hopes, dreams and expectations of the community and use that money wisely to be good stewards of our community's funding."
Tupelo Schools will receive an estimated $36 million in Mississippi Adequate Education Program (MAEP) funding.
The federal amount is larger than normal because of COVID-19 relief funds.
A total of $8,086,318 in funding from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief and the American Rescue Plan accounts for 38.7% of the district's federal revenue.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.