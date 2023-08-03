Marcella Hadley and A'Mille Gilbert, carry on a conversation as they walk to their third grade class carrying breakfast during the first day back to school for the Tupelo Public School District on Aug. 3, 2023, at Rankin Elementary School.
TUPELO — The Tupelo Public School District welcomed students back for the first day of school Thursday morning.
At Rankin Elementary School, Heather Cartwright is entering her fifth year as principal. It was her 15th first day of school as an educator.
"It's been a short summer for some but a long summer for administrators because we're here by ourselves and the building's empty," Cartwright said. "So, it's good to see all of the chatter, the laughter, the hugs — seeing all of that back in the building."
Rankin's video game-inspired theme for the year is "leveling up." With a team comprising mostly the same teachers as last year, she hopes to see the school improve upon what it already does well.
Now that the school district has moved on from pandemic-era restrictions, Cartwright also hopes to have more parental involvement on campus during the 2023-24 school year.
Brittany Walker, a fourth grade math teacher, began her fifth year at Rankin and 11th year as an educator on Thursday.
The first day of school is just as nerve-wracking for teachers as it is for students, she said.
"We are getting everything that they need on top of everything that we need, setting our routines and procedures and building that relationship with them early on so we can get to know them, and they can get to know us," Walker said.
Her favorite element of the first day of school is the excitement. Everyone is motivated and smiling as they walk through the doors.
She's looking forward to challenging her students to think outside the box in line with the "leveling up" theme.
Sunni Brown, a fifth grade English Language Arts teacher, is beginning her fifth year as a teacher at Rankin Elementary.
"This is my 15th first day of school, but it still feels like it's my first or second," Brown said.
Anticipation of the first day always makes it difficult to sleep the night before, she said. When the day arrives, her favorite part is welcoming students in and making them feel comfortable.
Brown is looking forward to challenging herself and her students in an effort to make them more well-rounded. Rather than focusing solely on reading and writing, she also wants to ensure that her students are good human beings and enjoy their time at school.
