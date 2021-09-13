The Association of Excellence in Education (AEE) awarded 31 grants totaling $75,014.08 to the Tupelo Public School District on Monday.
The grants range from $500 to $9,120, and were made possible by donations from area businesses and private donors, along with fundraisers.
AEE was founded in 1983 and has distributed nearly $3 million in grants since its inception.
“AEE’s purpose is to support the Tupelo community by serving its most important resource for growth, the Tupelo Public School District,” AEE president Ashley McLellan said. “We accomplish this each year by granting the most innovative proposals that teachers submitted."
AEE helps to promote creative initiatives in the classroom by giving teachers resources that allow them to engage student directly, she added.
Among the 31 grants were two named awards — The Regions Grant and the Founders’ Grant.
The Founders’ Grant was presented to Parkway teachers Amanda Warren and Dawn Ver Hey in the amount of $5,950 for Dispensing Literacy: The Inchy Bookwork Vending Machine. The Regions Grant was awarded to Laura Sheffield of Milam for Mixing Math and Science Into The Stacks for $2,306.38.
Here's a complete list of grants:
- A Mississippi Dirt-Shirt Shindig - Teresa Bernauer, TMS - $1,874.77
- Advanced Podcasting in the Classroom - Shari Chumley, THS - $1,697.93
- Breakout Science - Constance Burleson, Crystal Bigham, THS - $2,000.00
- High School Photography Goes Pro - Shari Chumley, THS - $2,698.99
- Caught in the A.C.T. - Rand Hinds, April Friar, THS - $1,200.00
- Cooking Up an Education - Kathy Anderson, THS - $290.92
- The Inchy Bookworm Vending Machine - Amanda Warren, Dawn Ver Hey, Parkway Elementary - $5,950.00
- En Pointe With Learning - Michelle Guyton, Thomas St. Elementary - $2,326.61
- Fairyland and Construction Zone - Amanda Young, Leigh Ann Wise, Carrie Riley, Catherine Kahlstorf, ECEC - $1,752.47
- From STEM to STEAM: Coding ArDst Robot - Kate Michael, Summer Blinson, Parkway Elementary - $1,749.25
- Get in the Game - Jeni Chandler, Rachel Davis, Thomas St. Elementary - $1,408.85
- Launching Leaders - Amorita Shells, Kaisonju Witherspoon, Milam Elementary - $2,195.00
- Let's Book It - Debra Long, Neely Walker, THS - $876.75
- Level Up: Language Proficiency - Katy Rawson, THS - $1,491.90
- Making Math 3D - Kelly Martin, THS - $2,152.87
- Mixed Media, Movement & Mid-Century USA - Shannon Carlisle, Lawhon Elementary - $500.00
- Mixing Math and Science into the Stacks - Laura Sheﬃeld, Milam Elementary - $2,306.38
- Musical Dynamics of the Self-Contained - Cassie Swoope, TMS - $5,824.00
- Act It Out with Nursery Rhymes and Fairy Tales - Amanda Young, Leigh Ann Wise, Carrie Riley, Catherine Kahlstorf, ECEC - $1,804.84
- Real Life Situations W/O Real Life Consequences - Scott Gann, Brent Keller, Justin Reed, Harris Faucette, THS - $9,120.00
- Right One! - Donna Bridges, Thomas St. Elementary - $2,750.92
- Rise to the Occasion - Meg Russell, TMS - $3,285.25
- Sensing All the Senses - Sharronda Evans, Thomas St. Elementary - $1,060.00
- Sew Many Possibilities - Ginger Enis, THS - $2,239.88
- Spin Me Around - Teresa Ware, THS - $3,866.00
- STEM Lab Shenanigans - Lindsey Hester, Rankin Elementary - $4,396.29
- STEM on the Move! - Anna Taylor, Amy Buzzell, Clarissa McCain, Amy Hardy, Ashley Dallas, ECEC - $1,716.91
- The Elvis Engineers - Anna Beth Williams, Lawhon Elementary - $496.00
- Tupelo Golden Wavely - Anne Marie Goad, THS - $1,500.00
- Turn up the Heat on Service learning - Keila Glenn, Shannon Carlisle, Tabbie Easter, Breanna Jefcoat, Lawhon Elementary - $2,830.00
- We Can't Help Falling in Love with Elvis - Jeni Chandler, Lee Ann Barnes, Rachel Davis, Thomas St. Elementary - $1,651.30