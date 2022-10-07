TUPELO – Hundreds of Tupelo Public School District employees, dressed in identical Golden Wave themed "A Team" t-shirts, gathered on the Tupelo High School football field for free food and live music Friday in celebration of the district being A-rated by the Mississippi Department of Education for the first time.
The celebration took place just over a week after the State Board of Education approved accountability grades for the 2021-22 school year. Across the district, eight schools are A-rated and the other four are B-rated for an overall A rating for the district.
Students were out of school as Friday was set aside as a "professional development day" for TPSD teachers and staff. Each employee received a ticket to exchange for a free meal from one of several food trucks on site, and tables were set up to grab a cold drink and a slice of cake.
"This is a great accomplishment for the Tupelo Public School District, a great accomplishment for each and everyone one of you and the hard work that you put in every single day," TPSD Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou said, adding that the celebration was also in honor of the hard work Tupelo Schools employees through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sparkling blue and gold streamers shot out over the field after Picou spoke, followed by a helicopter flyover and live music by local party band the Spunk Monkees.
And no Tupelo event is complete without the King of Rock and Roll. Elvis tribute artist Jack Curtis was in attendance to mingle with the crowd and pose for photos.
Joshua Griggs, a sixth grade English teacher at Milam Elementary School, said it was nice to have teachers' hard work recognized.
"It's definitely a morale booster," Griggs said. "It makes us want to push again for another 'A.'"
Lesley Steptau, a kindergarten teacher at Parkway Elementary School, said Friday was a lot different than most staff development days.
"We go in every day trying to make a difference, and it feels good for them to notice that and to, in their way, tell us a job well done," Steptau said.
Sponsors for the event included the CREATE Foundation, Renasant Bank, Senter Transit Mix, Servpro, North Mississippi Health Services, the Community Development Foundation, BankPlus, B&B Concrete, Cadence Bank, Cooper Tire, the Association for Excellence in Education, TVA, Regions Bank, Toyota and Reed's.
